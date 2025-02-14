HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Did PM discuss Adani with Trump? He replies...

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
08:34
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a sharp retort to a question on whether the Adani Group case featured in the discussions between him and US President Donald Trump and said two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues" 

"India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine. Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said. 

He was asked if the "Gautam Adani case" was discussed in the meeting with Donald Trump.

PM Modi had bilateral discussions with President Trump during "a very substantive and productive visit" to the United States. It was the Prime Minister's first visit to the United States after the inauguration of President Trump for a second term. 

The discussions at the White House went on for four hours. The discussions covered a lot of ground, and the entire gamut of the relationship, apart from regional and global issues of concern, were discussed.

In November last year, an indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an alleged bribery scheme. Adani Group strongly denied the bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of the Adani Green and termed them "baseless". -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Did PM discuss Adani with Trump? He replies...
LIVE! Did PM discuss Adani with Trump? He replies...

India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi
India ready to take back illegal migrants from US: Modi

Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there, Modi said.

Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales
Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales

India and the United States have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in several key areas, with President Donald Trump announcing plans to provide India with F-35 fighter jets and billions of dollars in military supplies. The...

MAGA + MIGA = Mega partnership: Modi at White House
MAGA + MIGA = Mega partnership: Modi at White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the United States have set a $500 billion target for bilateral trade by 2030 and added that the teams of two nations will work together to finalise a mutually beneficial trade...

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi
Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD