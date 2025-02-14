Did PM discuss Adani with Trump? He replies...

08:34





"India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine. Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said.





He was asked if the "Gautam Adani case" was discussed in the meeting with Donald Trump.





PM Modi had bilateral discussions with President Trump during "a very substantive and productive visit" to the United States. It was the Prime Minister's first visit to the United States after the inauguration of President Trump for a second term.





The discussions at the White House went on for four hours. The discussions covered a lot of ground, and the entire gamut of the relationship, apart from regional and global issues of concern, were discussed.





In November last year, an indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives, including Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, by linking them to an alleged bribery scheme. Adani Group strongly denied the bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of the Adani Green and termed them "baseless". -- ANI

