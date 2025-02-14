Delighted to see you back, Modi tells Trump

04:33

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump on Thursday that he is delighted to see him back in the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the 'same bond, trust and excitement'.





In his remarks, Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.





Modi said he believes that during the next four years in the second term of President Trump, 'we will work with twice the speed than we did in his first term'.





"I am delighted to see you back in the White House I congratulate you on behalf of 140 crore people of India...people of India gave me an opportunity to serve as PM for the third time...in this term, I have the opportunity to work with President Trump once again for the next four years, and it is a great pleasure...I can say from my past experience of working with you in your first term, we will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the same bond, same trust and the same excitement," Modi said.





The prime minister also talked of 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events.





"I am happy that as soon as I entered this room, my friend reminded me of Ahmedabad and cricket stadium where we held a big rally and the events that we did in Ahmedabad 'Namaste Trump' and 'Howdy Modi' in Houston...sounding echo of those events can heard even today in India and the world," he said.





Modi said Trump has made immense personal contribution towards strengthening of bilateral relationship towards making it more comprehensive and attaining unprecedented heights.





"I firmly believe that, in your second term, we will work with even more speed. As I have promised people of India that in my third term, we will work with thrice speed, I firmly believe that with President Trump, during the next four years, during his second term, we will work with twice the speed than we did in his first term," he said. -- ANI