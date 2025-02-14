HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Defence, trade: Takeaways from Modi-trump meet

Fri, 14 February 2025
07:51
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri lists out important takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's bilateral meeting.

Here are some of the quotes from his press briefing.

- Two leaders jointly launched the US-India compact for the 21st century, for catalyzing opportunities in military partnership, accelerated commerce and technology. In the area of trade and investment, the leaders launched Mission-500, aiming to more than double total two-way trade to $500 billion by 2030. 

- The two leaders also announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025.

- Both countries will take an integrated approach to strengthen bilateral trade across the goods and services sector.

- There is a renewed commitment to making greenfield investments in high-value industries in each other's countries.

- The leaders announced plans to finalize a new 10-year framework for the US-India Major Defence partnership in the 21st century. This is a framework that will run from 2025 to 2035.

- They also agreed to move forward on ongoing defence procurement negotiations for a number of platforms, including land and air systems and coproduction agreements. There was also an agreement to initiate discussions on the reciprocal defence procurement agreement..."
