Bullet fired from across border hits soldier at LoC

Fri, 14 February 2025
21:02
An army personnel was injured by a gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector near Jammu on Friday, security officials said. 

The soldier was manning a forward post in Battal area when he received a bullet apparently from across the border, the officials said. 

They said that the injured was immediately evacuated to the hospital where he is responding positively to the treatment. 

It is premature to say whether the Pakistan Army or terrorists were involved in the firing, the officials said.

Several incidents of cross-border actions, including an IED attack by suspected terrorists and a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, were witnessed along the LoC over the past week.

While two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in the IED attack in Akhnoor sector on February 11, the Pakistani troops also suffered 'heavy casualties' in retaliatory action.  -- PTI

