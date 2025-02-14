BRICS is dead, announces Trump

06:43

Pic: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters





He said that BRICS is dead and reiterated his threat to BRICS nations, saying he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on the bloc if they try to replace the US dollar with any other currency.





While addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time), he said that the US will not trade with BRICS nations if they want to "play games" and even if any trading is done, it will be conducted at a 100 per cent tariff.





Asked whether he wants to dismantle BRICS or be part of it, Trump responded, "I don't care, but BRICS was put there for a bad purpose and most of those people don't want it. They don't even want to talk about it now. They're afraid to talk about it because I told them if they want to play games with the dollar, then they're going to be hit with a 100 per cent tariff.





"The day they mention that they want to do it and they will come back and say we beg you, we beg you not to do this. BRICS is dead since I mentioned that. BRICS died the minute I mentioned that and I know I remember when Obama and Biden, in particular, I guess he said that oh, they have us over a barrel."





"They don't have us over a barrel. We have them over a barrel. If BRICS wants to play games, those countries won't trade with us. We won't trade with them and if any trading gets through it'll be a 100 per cent tariff at least.





"When they hear that, what do you think they're going to do? They're going to say look what happened to BRICS. They didn't want to talk about it. They don't they don't even want to admit that they were a member of BRICS. That's what's happened," he added.

US President Donald Trump has said that BRICS was created for a bad purpose and most people don't want it.