Anubhav Bassi's show: UP women's panel issues directive to DGP

Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission vice chairperson Aparna Yadav on Friday urged the state's Director General of Police to ensure that no 'undignified comments' are made on women during stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's upcoming show in Lucknow.





In a letter dated February 14, Yadav, said, from social media, it has been known that on February 15, a comedy show of Anurag Singh Bassi is being organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.





After watching his previous shows on YouTube channel, it has been noted that indecent words ('apshabd') are used during his shows.





'Hence, it is expected of you that you (DGP) please ensure that this proposed programme and in similar programmes of stand-up artists, neither any indecent words nor any undignified comments are made on women,' she requested the DGP in the letter.





'If possible, then such shows should be cancelled, and not permitted in the future,' Yadav said.





Speaking to reporters at her office, Yadav said that she has written the letter to the DGP so that the show is cancelled and the youth is not misguided.





She said she had also written to the assistant engineer at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, urging a review of the events held at the venue.





Citing late comedian Raju Srivastava, who hailed from Kanpur, as an example, she said he did a lot of shows in Lucknow and also became popular in Bollywood, but never used indecent or vulgar words during his performances.





She reiterated about not using using vulgar and indecent words during shows by citing the example of Kapil Sharma.





"I do not believe that hurling abuses at mothers and sisters is necessary to make people laugh," Yadav said referring to 'indecent comments' made by Ranveer Allahabadia in a show.





Referring to the 'indecent remarks' made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, she said India is a cultured nation, where 'garbh dhaaran sanskaar' is observed during pregnancy.





People who make fun of their parents should not be allowed to stage shows, the vice chairperson said.





She also said that making vulgar and indecent comments during shows is punishable under section 294 (d) (obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. -- PTI