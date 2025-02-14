'3L Indian students contribute $8bn to US annually'

09:21

"President Trump and Prime Minister Modi noted the importance of advancing the people-to-people ties between the two countries. In this context, they noted that the more than 300,000 strong Indian student community contributes over $8 billion annually to the U.S. economy and helped create a number of direct and indirect jobs.





"They recognized that the talent flow and movement of students, researchers and employees, has mutually benefitted both countries. Recognizing the importance of international academic collaborations in fostering innovation, improving learning outcomes and development of a future-ready workforce, both leaders resolved to strengthen collaborations between the higher education institutions through efforts such as joint/dual degree and twinning programs, establishing joint Centers of Excellence, and setting up of offshore campuses of premier educational institutions of the U.S. in India."





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the just-concluded India-US MEET.