HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2nd deportee plane heads home hours after PM's US visit

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
15:49
US air force plane carrying the 1st batch of deportees. File pic
US air force plane carrying the 1st batch of deportees. File pic
A US plane carrying 119 illegal immigrants is likely to land at Amritsar airport on February 15, the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month. 

According to official sources, the plane is expected to land at the airport around 10 pm on Saturday. 

Among the 119 illegal Indian immigrants, 67 hail from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, they said. 

Another US plane carrying deportees is also expected to land on February 16. The development came days after a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport last week. Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat and 30 from Punjab. Most of the deportees hailing from Punjab had said they wanted to migrate to the US for a better life for their families. However, their dreams were shattered when they were caught at the US border and brought back in shackles. After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants. 

Many people from Punjab and some other states, who entered the US through "donkey routes" -- an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter America or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees -- are now facing deportation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kept Kasab, we can keep Tahawwur too: Maharashtra CM
LIVE! Kept Kasab, we can keep Tahawwur too: Maharashtra CM

'Our Journey Together': What Trump gifted 'friend' Modi
'Our Journey Together': What Trump gifted 'friend' Modi

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in Washington were marked by the US president's generous praise of the Indian leader and his consideration of India's stance on several issues.

Mamta to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'
Mamta to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'

Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress, will continue as the 'mahamandleshawar' of the Kinnar Akhara, a monastic institution for transgender people, after her resignation from the post was not accepted. Kulkarni had announced her...

'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'
'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in Washington were marked by the US president's generous praise of the Indian leader and his consideration of India's stance on several issues, officials said on Friday.

India to get F-35s, Javelin, Stryker combat vehicles
India to get F-35s, Javelin, Stryker combat vehicles

India and the United States have announced a groundbreaking 10-year defence partnership, paving the way for increased military cooperation and potential sales of F-35 stealth fighter jets. The agreement aims to bolster both countries'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD