1st Indo-Bangla talks next week after Hasina's ouster

Fri, 14 February 2025
18:34
The border forces of India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual talks in New Delhi next week with issues such as border fence construction and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants figuring among the discussion points, an official statement said on Friday. 

The 55th Director General-Level Border Co-ordination Conference between BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh will be organised at the Border Security Force headquarters in New Delhi between February 17 and 20, the first top-level meeting between the two sides post the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year. 

The Indian side will be led by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the BGB delegation will be headed by Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. 

Discussions will be held on prevention against attack/assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants/nationals, how to prevent trans-border crimes, construction of single row fence, action against Indian Insurgent Groups in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan and Confidence Building Measures and other issues. -- PTI

