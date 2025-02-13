TMC MPs likely to meet President Murmu today

00:56





According to the source, around 12 MPs will be part of the delegation.





The time of the meeting has not been confirmed yet, the source added. The agenda of the meeting is not known.





TMC leaders had earlier said they would meet the president over The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 passed by the West Bengal Assembly in September last year.





The Bill provides for imposing the death penalty for rape that results in the victim's death or leaves them in a vegetative state.





The Bill was referred to Murmu by Governor C V Ananda Bose.





The TMC has also been raising the issue of pending dues for West Bengal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and some other central schemes. -- PTI

A delegation of MPs of the Trinamool Congress is likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, a source said.