Several injured after car drives into people in Munich

15:52

Marienplatz in Munich. File pic





The BBC reports that a major operation is under way in the Dachauer Strasse area and the driver was detained at the scene and poses no further danger, it added.





The operation is taking place near the city's central train station. German newspaper Bild, citing official sources, reported that 15 people had been injured.





The incident happened at the scene of a rally linked to the transport union Verdi, according to local media.

A car drove into a group of people leaving several injured in Munich, police have said.