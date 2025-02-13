Sensex waits with bated breath for Modi-Trump meet

10:38

Markets await Modi-Trump meet fallout





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 214.08 points to 76,385.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 69.8 points to 23,115.05. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Tata Motors were among the laggards. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday following a better-than-expected decline in CPI inflation in January and value-buying at lower levels.