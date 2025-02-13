Sensex Nifty pare gains to close lower for 7th day in a row

16:20





The index stayed in the positive zone for the most part of the session. The benchmark gyrated 751.1 points between the day's high of 76,764.53 and low of 76,013.43. The NSE Nifty slipped 13.85 points or 0.06 per cent to 23,031.40.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Nestle and Titan were among the laggards. Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Zomato were the biggest gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to close lower for the seventh straight day on Thursday, dragged by fag-end selling in select IT and banking shares and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32.11 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,138.97.