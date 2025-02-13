HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

SC student attacked for riding expensive motorcycle in TN

Thu, 13 February 2025
Share:
21:24
File image
File image
A college student belonging to the Schedule Caste community was attacked by three members of another caste allegedly for riding a cruiser motorcycle in their village, police said on Thursday. 

The 21-year-old student from Melapidavur village in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district was returning home on Wednesday evening on his motorcycle when he was waylaid and attacked by three youth reportedly claiming that he was not privileged to ride such an expensive motorcycle, a police official said. 

The trio later vandalised the student's house, the police official claimed, and said all of them were arrested. 

The college student who sustained injuries on both his hands was admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Elon Musk arrives to meet Modi
LIVE! Elon Musk arrives to meet Modi

Trump posts 'reciprocal tariffs' ahead of Modi's meeting
Trump posts 'reciprocal tariffs' ahead of Modi's meeting

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a news conference on reciprocal tariffs will be made later on Thursday.

SEE: Modi holds bilateral meet with US NSA Waltz
SEE: Modi holds bilateral meet with US NSA Waltz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at the Blair House in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

President's rule imposed in Manipur; assembly suspended
President's rule imposed in Manipur; assembly suspended

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday, with the state assembly put under suspended animation following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The decision came after months of ethnic violence that claimed over 250...

India, US to sign new defence framework: WH official
India, US to sign new defence framework: WH official

India and the United States will be signing a new defence framework during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to the US, which will give a further fillip to the partnership between the two countries, a senior White House...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD