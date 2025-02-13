HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled amid row

Thu, 13 February 2025
09:16
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday claimed comedian Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat have been cancelled following outrage over crass remarks made on the latest episode of his controversial YouTube reality programme, "India's Got Latent".
  
The VHP said tickets for Raina's shows scheduled in April were no longer available for sale on online platform BookMyShow.

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia (31) stirred up a major controversy with comments on parents and sex on Raina's show that went viral on social media on Monday, leading to widespread criticism and multiple police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said stand-up comedian Raina had planned four shows in the state -- one each in Surat on April 17 and Vadodara on April 18, and two in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

"It appears all these four shows have been cancelled due to public outrage against him in Gujarat. Though tickets for these shows were available till morning (of Wednesday) on BookMyShow, it seems they have been now taken down from the portal," claimed Rajput.

In a statement, VHP regional secretary Ashvin Patel claimed organisers have decided to cancel these shows due to the recent controversy.

"In view of the anger among people, it appears organisers have cancelled Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat. We are thankful to the people of Gujarat for showing such alertness. I also ask organisers to refrain from organising events of such people in Gujarat," said Patel.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down. -- PTI
