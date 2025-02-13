Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 86.92 against US dollar

19:33





According to forex traders, the unabated outflow of foreign funds weighed on the Indian currency and capped its recovery even though the greenback weakened after the US data showed higher-than-expected inflation, trimming hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 86.82, touched a high of 86.77 during intraday trade.





However, the unit pared its most gains and touched the day's low of 86.94 before ending the session at 86.92 (provisional) against the American currency, higher by just 3 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

