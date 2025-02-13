HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 86.92 against US dollar

Thu, 13 February 2025
19:33
The rupee settled almost flat with a gain of just 3 paise at 86.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as the support from soft American currency and and easing crude oil prices overseas was negated by a lacklustre trend in domestic equities. 

According to forex traders, the unabated outflow of foreign funds weighed on the Indian currency and capped its recovery even though the greenback weakened after the US data showed higher-than-expected inflation, trimming hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 86.82, touched a high of 86.77 during intraday trade. 

However, the unit pared its most gains and touched the day's low of 86.94 before ending the session at 86.92 (provisional) against the American currency, higher by just 3 paise from its previous close. -- PTI
