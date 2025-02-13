HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
President's rule imposed in Manipur

Thu, 13 February 2025
President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday, four days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his position. 

The assembly has also been put under suspended animation. Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution". 

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said. 

The assembly has been put under suspended animation, the notification added. -- PTI
