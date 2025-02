One killed, 6 injured in fire at RIL plant in Maha

16:44





The company's reaction to the incident was awaited. Digvijay Kumar Rambahadur Singh (36), who was working with Rotostat Service Private Limited at the RIL's Patalganga plant during "shutdown" process, died of serious burn injuries, the official said. Singh hailed from Bihar.





Manoj Kumar, Sunny Kumar Singh (24), Arun Kumar Ramswarup (30), Balram (43), Sarvesh Kumar Nandlal (27) and Sanjay Upreddas (26), belonging to Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, suffered serious injuries, the official said. They were rushed to the National Burns Centre in Navi Mumbai for treatment, he said. The exact cause of the fire was not known yet, the official added. -- PTI

A worker was killed and six others were injured after a fire broke out at a plant of Reliance Industries Limited in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Thursday. The blaze erupted on Wednesday evening at the Patalganga Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) plant, a police official said.