HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

NIIF $2 Bn Private Credit Fund Will Be India's Largest

Thu, 13 February 2025
Share:
10:52
image
The government-backed National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is planning to raise a $2 billion private credit fund, which would be India's largest such vehicle, according to its CEO Sanjiv Aggarwal.

The fund, anchored by the government, is in early discussions with sovereign investors to secure participation.

"It is anchored by the Indian government and conversations are happening with a few sovereigns to see if they will come in," said Aggarwal during a panel at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association Conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The fund will focus on performing credit, aiming to channel international capital into the Indian economy.

"The objective is to mobilise international capital, and to invest it in the Indian economy. We want to offer large co-investments to our LPs because we want to do large deals and LPs who are our clients, also want to do large deals," said Aggarwal.

NIIF, established in 2016, operates across four asset classes including infrastructure and a climate business operating in the energy transition space.

NIIF is 49 per cent owned by the Indian government, while 51 per cent is owned by sovereign wealth and pension funds such as Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Australia's AustralianSuper, the UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore's Temasek. 

-- Jaden Mathew Paul/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahman pokes fun at Allahbadia: When mouth opens...
LIVE! Rahman pokes fun at Allahbadia: When mouth opens...

Gaurav Gogoi's British wife has ISI Links, claims BJP
Gaurav Gogoi's British wife has ISI Links, claims BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of raising questions on sensitive defence matters in Parliament after his marriage to a British citizen. Sarma alleged that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn,...

'India's Growth Is In Serious Trouble'
'India's Growth Is In Serious Trouble'

'We face the risk of remaining a low-income country for a very long time unless something changes in the next few years.''Instead of constantly talking about becoming a developed economy, we need to start fixing the problems of the...

Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled over Allahbadia row
Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled over Allahbadia row

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said stand-up comedian Raina had planned four shows in the state -- one each in Surat on April 17 and Vadodara on April 18, and two in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise
Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise

Ranveer Allahbadia found an easy way of asking questions which made sense to him and his team.No counter-questions or finding out the 'Why?' from the celebrity he was speaking to.The 'Why?' was buried and forgotten in Ranveer's shows,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD