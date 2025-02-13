HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi-Trump talks aim for 'fair' trade deal: WaPo

Thu, 13 February 2025
23:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump will work toward a trade deal and try to reinforce a relationship that, according to the Trump administration, is critical to countering the rise of China, The Washington Post reported, quoted senior Trump administration officials.

The report said that the 'meeting with Modi is one of the earliest measures of how Trump will handle his relationship with New Delhi'.

The partnership is a pillar in Washington's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, but one that is beset with trouble spots on illegal immigration, visas, America's trade deficit with India and controversies over India's attempted assassination of a Sikh activist on American soil, the report said.

Trump and Modi will focus on issues including trade, defence, energy, infrastructure and regional partnerships, according to the senior administration officials quoted by the report.

The officials said the Trump administration hopes to announce a 'fair' trade deal between the countries this year that would reduce the bilateral trade deficit.
