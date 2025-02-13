HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in US

Thu, 13 February 2025
08:26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, and discussed various aspects of ties between the two countries with focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism and emerging threats.
   
Modi also congratulated Hindu-American Gabbard on her confirmation as the nation's top intelligence official. She was confirmed on Wednesday.
 
"Met USA's Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary," Modi posted on X.
 
Discussions also focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and emerging threats, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
"PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with US Director of National Intelligence @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC today.

Discussions focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity & emerging threats," the post said.

Modi arrived in the US capital on Wednesday around 5.30 pm (Thursday, 4 am IST) after a visit to France where he had co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Modi and Trump will hold bilateral discussions in the White House on Thursday.

"Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," Modi said on X

On Wednesday, Gabbard was sworn in as director of national intelligence on Wednesday in the Oval Office, hours after the Senate confirmed her, The Hill reported.
LIVE! Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in US

