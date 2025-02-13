HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi arrives in US to hold meet with Trump

Thu, 13 February 2025
08:17
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian-American diaspora when he reached Blair House, the President's Guest House.

Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday where he will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday for his bilateral meeting after last month's inauguration ceremony.

As he reached Blair House, the President's Guest House, where he will be staying he was accorded a rousing welcome by members of the Indian-American diaspora.

Braving freezing temperatures and rain, the community members gathered at Blair House and welcomed him with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi' as they waved the Indian and American flags.

"A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them," Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Modi is the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month.

Within less than a month of the start of Trump's second term in the White House, he has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Modi arrived in the US capital on Wednesday evening after a visit to France where he had co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi and Trump will hold bilateral discussions in the White House on Thursday.

"Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," Modi said on X. -- PTI 
TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in US
LIVE! Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in US

What If China, America Make Up?
What If China, America Make Up?

Trump spoke approvingly of his recent telephone conversation with Xi Jinping.This could indicate the possibility of America and China reaching some level of tactical accommodation, which would not be good news for India, points out...

Trump, Putin agree to begin talks to end Ukraine war
Trump, Putin agree to begin talks to end Ukraine war

Trump said that he and Putin agreed to have their respective teams start negotiations immediately and begin by calling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the conversation.

Pak violates LoC ceasefire, Indian Army retaliates
Pak violates LoC ceasefire, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a strong response from the Indian Army. The incident, which occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector, comes a day...

Comedian Raina drops all 'India's Got Latent' episodes
Comedian Raina drops all 'India's Got Latent' episodes

Comedian Samay Raina has removed all episodes of his YouTube show "India's Got Latent" following a controversy sparked by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's comments. Raina said he will cooperate with investigating agencies and apologized...

