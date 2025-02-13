Maha cyber cell sends 2nd summons to Samay Raina

12:45





The Mumbai Police have so far recorded the statements of seven persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, in connection with controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show "India's Got Latent", officials said on Thursday. Social media influencer Allahbadia is likely to appear before the city police in a day or two, they said.

India's Got Latent Row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell sends second summons to comedian Samay Raina to appear before the investigating officer on 17 February. Yesterday, Samay Raina's lawyer informed the Cyber Cell that Samay Raina is in America and will return on 17th March."