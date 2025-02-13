HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jamia Maillia protesters claim police detained 10 students, released later

Thu, 13 February 2025
File image
File image
More than 10 students of Jamia Millia Islamia were allegedly detained by the Delhi police in the early hours of Thursday for protesting against the university's disciplinary action against two PhD scholars. 

The protesters later said the detained scholars were released after nearly 12 hours, but the stir continues. 

Some of the students involved in the protest claimed that they got suspension letters from the Jamia administration on charges of being involved in "acts of vandalism, unauthorised and unlawful protests, and defamation of the university". 

However, the university could not be reached for comments on the allegation. 

The demonstration began on Monday, with students condemning what they called the administration's "crackdown on student activism". 

The university, however, accused the protestors of vandalising property, including damaging the central canteen and breaking the gate of the security advisor's office. 

This prompted the JMI administration to seek police intervention, it said. 

"We removed over 10 students around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the campus to maintain law and order," a police source said. 

Some protestors gathered outside the Kalkaji police station during the day, claiming 20 students had gone missing following the police intervention. 

"Multiple students were detained from the campus early in the morning. Their whereabouts remain unknown," a protestor claimed. 

However, by evening, they said all detainees were released. -- PTI
