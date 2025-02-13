Hamas says it will release Israeli hostages

16:42

The city that was Gaza





The militant group had postponed the release of more hostages this weekend, accusing Israel of violating the fragile ceasefire. In response, Israel warned it would return to fighting.





After talks with key mediators Egypt and Qatar, Hamas said that the releases -- which will see Palestinian prisoners exchanged in return -- will go ahead.





"Hamas confirms its continued position to implement the deal according to what was signed, which includes exchanging prisoners according to the specified timetable," a statement by the militant group said.





"The talks were characterized by a positive spirit,' the statement said, adding that Egypt and Qatar affirmed they would work to "remove obstacles and fill gaps."





Israel has not responded to Hamas' statement.

Hamas said it will release Israeli hostages as initially planned after holding "positive" talks with mediators, following a dispute with Israel over the Gaza ceasefire deal, reports CNN.