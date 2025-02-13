HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Hamas says it will release Israeli hostages

Thu, 13 February 2025
Share:
16:42
The city that was Gaza
The city that was Gaza
Hamas said it will release Israeli hostages as initially planned after holding "positive" talks with mediators, following a dispute with Israel over the Gaza ceasefire deal, reports CNN.

The militant group had postponed the release of more hostages this weekend, accusing Israel of violating the fragile ceasefire. In response, Israel warned it would return to fighting.

After talks with key mediators Egypt and Qatar, Hamas said that the releases -- which will see Palestinian prisoners exchanged in return -- will go ahead.

"Hamas confirms its continued position to implement the deal according to what was signed, which includes exchanging prisoners according to the specified timetable," a statement by the militant group said.

"The talks were characterized by a positive spirit,' the statement said, adding that Egypt and Qatar affirmed they would work to "remove obstacles and fill gaps."

Israel has not responded to Hamas' statement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to hold bilateral meetings with US NSA, Musk
LIVE! Modi to hold bilateral meetings with US NSA, Musk

Gurdwaras, churches to be next target: Oppn on Waqf bill
Gurdwaras, churches to be next target: Oppn on Waqf bill

'They want to snatch the land and give it to their friends'

Adani withdraws from $1 bn Sri Lanka power project
Adani withdraws from $1 bn Sri Lanka power project

Adani Green Energy, the renewable arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, has withdrawn from two proposed wind power projects in Sri Lanka, following the Island nation's new government deciding to renegotiate tariffs."Adani Green...

Will PM have courage...: Cong ahead of Modi-Trump meet
Will PM have courage...: Cong ahead of Modi-Trump meet

Posing a series of questions to the prime minister, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked if Modi would convey to the US president that India would send its own aircraft -- like Venezuela and...

No wives: BCCI's strict rule for Champions Trophy
No wives: BCCI's strict rule for Champions Trophy

Families will not be accompanying the Indian cricket players heading to Dubai on February 15 for the ICC Champions Trophy as the BCCI's new travel policy comes into effect for the first time with this tournament.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD