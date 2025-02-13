HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Guj cops arrest 9 for providing bank accounts to help Chinese cyber criminals

Thu, 13 February 2025
18:05
Eleven members of a gang were arrested by Gujarat police for allegedly providing fraudulently opened bank accounts to Chinese cyber criminals to transfer proceeds of crime, officials said on Thursday. 

A preliminary probe has revealed the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has so far received 109 complaints, including four in Gujarat, in connection with these bank accounts used by the gang to dupe victims across India, said a release by Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad police. 

"Using forged Aadhaar cards, the gang used to open bank accounts for Chinese cyber criminals who used to dupe people through digital arrest, job fraud, task fraud and investment fraud. These accounts were used in duping people of 21 states," said deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Crime) Lavina Sinha. 

Based on a specific tip off, cyber crime branch raided an apartment in Chandkheda area of the city a few days ago and nabbed nine persons, all from neighbouring Rajasthan, with 12 mobile phones, 43 ATM cards, 15 SIM cards, 21 cheque books along with Aadhaar and PAN cards, said the release. 

They had come to Ahmedabad at the behest of one Sunil Dhirani, a Rajasthan native, the release informed. -- PTI
