Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Blair House in Washington, DC, for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Musk, who has been appointed as special US government employee and heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will call on Modi and the Indian government expects to include Starlink's plans to start satellite broadband services in India, Reuters reported citing two sources, who did not want to be named as the plans are private. -- ANI