Delhi will turn into UP, people buying inverters: Atishi

Thu, 13 February 2025
13:17
image
Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday said within three days of AAP loosing its hold in the national capital, the city has been facing power cuts. 

The senior AAP leader said BJP wants to turn Delhi into Uttar Pradesh, a city known known for hours long power outages. No immediate reaction was immediately available from the BJP. 

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that within three days of AAP ousted of power in Delhi, more than 40 outages were reported from different areas of the city and people have now started buying inverters.

"Under the AAP government, the power sector was continuously monitored which has now collapsed within three days with BJP coming to power," she charged. 

The BJP does not know how to rule and it would create a situation of long power outage in Delhi like Uttar Pradesh, she alleged. The BJP defeated AAP in the February 5 polls, returning to power in Delhi after 26 years winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats. The party is yet to form a government in Delhi. PTI
