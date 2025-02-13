HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong wants Modi to ask Trump these 5 questions...

Thu, 13 February 2025
14:15
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Congress on Thursday asked if he would "summon up the courage" to convey India's collective outrage at the "inhuman manner" in which Indian citizens were deported from that country.

Posing a series of questions to the prime minister, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked if Modi would convey to the US president that India would send its own aircraft -- like Venezuela and Colombia did -- to bring back Indian deportees in the future. 

"The prime minister will be first hugging and then meeting his 'good friend' President Trump at 2:30 am IST on the morning of February 14. India has already appeased the US president by slashing import duties on some farm produce and on Mr Trump's favourite Harley-Davidson motorcycles," Ramesh said in a post on X. 

The Congress leader noted a commitment had also been made to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damages Act, 2010, that US companies had been demanding. 

"No doubt pacts will be signed and contracts for defence acquisitions firmed up. Even so, we have five questions for the prime minister -- Will Mr Modi summon up the courage to convey to the US president India's collective outrage at the inhuman manner in which Indian citizens were deported back a few days ago?" Ramesh asked. 

"Will Prime Minister Modi convey to the US president that India would send its own aircraft -- like Venezuela and Colombia did -- to bring back Indian deportees in the future?" he asked in another question. 

Ramesh also questioned if Modi would reiterate India's long-standing position on Palestine and express strong opposition to the "bizarre proposal" floated by the US president for Gaza. 

"Will Mr Modi tell President Trump that the US's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the WHO is an abdication of America's leadership position as well as its responsibility? 

"Will Mr Modi tell President Trump clearly that the racist attacks on H1B visa holders, over 70 per cent of whom are Indian youth, are simply unacceptable? H1B visas have benefited both countries and we hope it can continue," the Congress leader questioned. 

Ramesh also posed questions to Modi over his likely meeting with billionaire industrialist Elon Musk. "Undoubtedly Mr Modi will also meet Mr Elon Musk. In this regard we have two questions -- Will Mr Modi clearly state to Mr Musk that Tesla must manufacture, and not just assemble, in India if it sees India as a market for its electric vehicles?" Ramesh asked.
