Chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple given 'jal samadhi'

Thu, 13 February 2025
21:59
The late chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Mahant Satyendra Das, was given 'jal samadhi' on Thursday evening. 

The mortal remains of Acharya Satyendra Das were taken from his residence in a palanquin to the banks of the Saryu river, where he was given water burial at the Tulsidas Ghat. 

In the afternoon, his body was taken around the city in a procession on a chariot. 

His successor Pradeep Das earlier told PTI that in accordance with the traditions of the Ramanandi sect, Das will be given a water burial. 

As part of the 'jal samadhi', heavy stones are tied to the body before it is immersed into the middle of a river, explained Pradeep Das. 

The 85-year-old Satyendra Das died at a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday. 

He served as a priest during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. 

Later, when the government took control of the premises, he was made chief priest of the makeshift temple. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

