Chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple given 'jal samadhi'

The mortal remains of Acharya Satyendra Das were taken from his residence in a palanquin to the banks of the Saryu river, where he was given water burial at the Tulsidas Ghat.





In the afternoon, his body was taken around the city in a procession on a chariot.





His successor Pradeep Das earlier told PTI that in accordance with the traditions of the Ramanandi sect, Das will be given a water burial.





As part of the 'jal samadhi', heavy stones are tied to the body before it is immersed into the middle of a river, explained Pradeep Das.





The 85-year-old Satyendra Das died at a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday.





He served as a priest during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.





Later, when the government took control of the premises, he was made chief priest of the makeshift temple. -- PTI

