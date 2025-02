13:07

This picture of Modi and Macron at the new Indian consulate in Marseille is all things brotherly. The PM had posted this image yesterday when he was in France writing. "The links between Marseille and India are well known. During the First World War, this city was an important base for Indian troops. It is also closely linked to Veer Savarkar. On the occasion of this special inauguration, I thank the French Government and congratulate the Indian diaspora."