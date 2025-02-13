B'desh Islamic groups stop Hindu Baul singer's festival

15:59

Lalon Fakir was a mystic poet and social reformer





"In Madhupur of Tangail district, the commemoration of Lalon was cancelled due to the objection of Hefazat-e-Islam, Bangladesh's largest Islamic group. The festival was scheduled to be held at Madhupur Upazila Bus Stand area from 8 pm on Wednesday. Madhupur Lalon Sangha organized the cultural festival to celebrate the 134th death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Saiji," Samakal, a Bengali-language daily newspaper published in Dhaka, reported.





"Lalon Festivals were held several times earlier without any hindrance, but this time committee canceled the event in the obstructions. In the afternoon, they expressed regret for cancelling the event due to unavoidable circumstances," Samakal reported.

