Are you eating chicken from Andhra? 5.4L chickens are dead

Over the past 45 days as many as 5.4 lakh chickens have died in the southern state due to the disease, prompting the Animal Husbandry Department to begin culling birds and creating restricted zones in the affected areas.





Badampudi village in Eluru district reported the death of 2.2 lakh chickens, Velpuru in West Godavari district recorded 2.5 lakh deaths, Kanuru Agraharam in East Godavari district reported 65,000 deaths and Gampalagudem in NTR district saw 7,000 deaths.





"The Chief Minister spoke in detail with senior scientists in Bhopal and the Central Government secretary. Following this, the Central Government secretary dispatched teams to Andhra Pradesh," Atchannaidu said at a press conference at the secretariat.





The minister also noted that a senior official from the Centre will visit Andhra Pradesh on February 14. In addition to declaring the affected poultry farms as bio-secure zones, the senior TDP leader stated that officials have been deputed to these areas to ensure the strict implementation of containment measures.





He added that the culling of chickens has been completed at three affected poultry farms and will be completed at the remaining two farms today. According to the minister, officials are monitoring the situation on an hourly basis.





Reiterating that there is no harm in consuming boiled eggs and cooked chicken, Atchannaidu assured people that they can eat them without fear. He urged restraint against unnecessary rumour-mongering about the disease on social media and mainstream media. PTI

