Allahbadia row: Mumbai Police record statements of 7 persons

Thu, 13 February 2025
The Mumbai Police have so far recorded the statements of seven persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, in connection with controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show "India's Got Latent", officials said on Thursday. 

Social media influencer Allahbadia is likely to appear before the city police in a day or two, they said. A team of the Assam Police is in also Mumbai to investigate a case in connection with the controversy, an official said. The team visited Khar police station here on Wednesday and also met senior police officials, he said. 

The Guwahati Police on Monday registered a case against Allahbadia and four others. The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina, who hosts "India's Got Latent", asking them to join the probe into a case registered over Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the YouTube reality show. 

The cyber police, which have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case, issued notices on Tuesday to the social media influencer and others including `guests' and `judges' who had participated in the past episodes of "India's Got Latent". 

So far, at least seven persons, including Makhija, other social media influencers and Allahbadia's manager, have appeared before the police and recorded their statements, an official said. The remaining persons, including Allahbadia, are likely to appear before the police on Thursday, he said. 

The persons who are out of station are also likely to appear before the police in a day or two, the official said. -- PTI
