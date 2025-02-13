HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

2 tents gutted in fire at Maha Kumbh, no casualties

Thu, 13 February 2025
Share:
18:38
File image
File image
A fire broke out at the police line camp near Nagvasuki on Bindu Madhav Marg in Sector 6 of the Maha Kumbh on Thursday afternoon, gutting two tents, officials said. 

However, no casualties were reported. 

Chief fire officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said that smoke was seen rising from the police line camp in Sector 6 under Nagvasuki police station limits around noon. 

"Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot, and they managed to control the blaze within minutes. However, two tents were completely destroyed in the fire," Sharma said, confirming that there were no casualties in the incident. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said. 

On February 7, a fire broke out at the ISKCON camp and quickly spread to over a dozen nearby camps, leaving them gutted. 

No casualties were reported. 

A massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area's Sector 19 due to a cylinder blast on January 19. 

While no casualties were reported, the blaze left over a dozen camps gutted. 

On January 25, two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area, but no casualties were reported. 

A short circuit in one car led to the fire, which then spread to the other vehicle standing next to it, according to officials. 

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue until February 26. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to hold bilateral meetings with US NSA, Musk
LIVE! Modi to hold bilateral meetings with US NSA, Musk

JPC report on Waqf bill tabled in RS amid uproar
JPC report on Waqf bill tabled in RS amid uproar

The report was tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel.

Not aware of his principles: Aaditya's dig at Sharad Pawar
Not aware of his principles: Aaditya's dig at Sharad Pawar

The Uddhav faction was shocked to see Pawar felicitate Shinde with an award.

Mid-air drama over Sena leader's son's trip to Bangkok
Mid-air drama over Sena leader's son's trip to Bangkok

The chartered flight, operated by a private firm, carrying Rishiraj Sawant (32) and his two friends returned to Pune airport between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday, abruptly cutting short a trip to the Thailand capital which was not...

Gaurav Gogoi's British wife has ISI links, claims BJP
Gaurav Gogoi's British wife has ISI links, claims BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of raising questions on sensitive defence matters in Parliament after his marriage to a British citizen. Sarma alleged that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD