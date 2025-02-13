HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 pilgrims killed, 10 hurt as mini-bus on way to Ayodhya hits trailer in UP

Thu, 13 February 2025
18:34
Two people were killed, and 10 others sustained injuries when a mini-bus carrying pilgrims from Varanasi to Ayodhya collided with a trailer on a highway Jaunpur, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the Varanasi-Sultanpur highway near Chak Mirzapur village in the Baksha police station area around 2 am on Thursday. 

The pilgrims were from Punjab, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as mini-bus driver Tarkeshwar Singh (37) and Hardayal Chand (70), according to the police.

"The 24-seater mini-bus was carrying pilgrims from Varanasi to Ayodhya when it rammed into the rear of a trailer while attempting to overtake it. The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. By the time police arrived and began the rescue operation, both the driver and the passenger had succumbed to their injuries," circle officer Sadar Devesh Singh said.

Following the accident, panic ensued at the scene, with passengers crying for help. 

Baksha station house officer Pradeep Kumar Singh, along with his team, rushed to the spot and informed senior officials. -- PTI
