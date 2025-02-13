19 months after arrest, Covid Jumbo Centre gets bail from HC

01:02





The allegation against Bisure is that as the then-dean of the Mumbai civic body-run medical facility, he had received valuable items for clearing fake attendance sheets at the treatment centre for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.





A single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav on Wednesday noted Bisure was arrested on July 19, 2023, and had been in custody since then.





The court observed there has been no substantial progress in the trial and even charges in the case were yet to be framed. The HC also highlighted prima facie delay in filing the complaint in the case.





The prosecution has cited 82 witnesses to be examined in the case "making the conclusion of the trial in the near future unlikely", the HC averred while granting bail to the senior physician on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.





As per the ED, between July 2020 and February 2022, irregularities in functioning of two COVID-19 centres in Dahisar and Worli, operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had led to wrongful gain and proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 32.44 crore to Lifeline Hospital Management Services, which was given the contract to provide medical services to these facilities. -- PTI

The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to Dr Kishore Bisure, former dean at a COVID-19 Jumbo Centre in Mumbai's Dahisar area who was arrested in 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities during the pandemic.