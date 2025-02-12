What can India expect from Modi's meeting with Trump?

15:29

File pic





Modi, who is currently visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, would be among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the January 20 inauguration after Trump's victory in the US elections last November. The visit will provide a "valuable opportunity" to engage the new administration in all areas of mutual interest, senior officials said.





The prime minister's visit to the US at the invitation of President Trump shows the "importance of India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support that this partnership enjoys in the US," Foreign Secretary said Vikram Misri said in a briefing on February 7.





Modi will also interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community in the US. PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats, he said. A range of bilateral issues are expected to be on the table besides, besides discussions on regional and international situation. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US starting Wednesday and hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump, with New Delhi saying it will give further direction and momentum to this "important partnership".