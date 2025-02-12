HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP cops question MP man who threatened to 'kill' Adityanath

Wed, 12 February 2025
11:04
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has questioned a Madhya Pradesh-based man who allegedly threatened to kill UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Sunil Gurjar (20), resident of Hasai Mewda village in MP's Morena district, had allegedly called authorities at the UP CM's office over phone and threatened to kill Adityanath, Civil Lines police station in-charge Darshan Shukla told PTI. 

A team of the UP STF reached Morena on Tuesday and questioned Gurjar, but he was not arrested, the official said. No case has been registered so far, he said. No criminal background of Gurjar has been found and further investigation is underway, he added. Gurjar, who studied till class 8 and was involved in farming, told PTI that he issued the threat as he wanted to become a "don". PTI
