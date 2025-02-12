Trump, Putin agree to begin talks to end Ukraine war

23:41

In a post on X, Trump said that he had a highly productive phone call with Putin and discussed several issues including the Ukraine war. Trump said in the post, "I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, "COMMON SENSE." We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's Nations..."

US President Donald J Trump on Wednesday said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to initiate negotiations towards ending the Ukraine war.