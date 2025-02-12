Sensex continues to fall, all eyes on PM, Trump meet

09:59





The meeting between PM Modi and Trump will be watched closely for any outcomes related to closer cooperation on defense, energy, the China+1 strategy, and a glide path for tariffs between both countries.

The selling spree continued in the Indian stock markets on Wednesday as both indices opened in the red. The Nifty 50 index opened with a dip of 119 points at 22,873, while the BSE Sensex declined by more than 679 points to open at 75,614points. Experts stated that markets are under pressure due to tariffs imposed by Trump and consistent FII selling.