18:19

Continuing the downward trend, retail inflation fell to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent in January, mainly due to a decline in the prices of vegetables, eggs, and pulses.





The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December and 5.1 per cent in January 2024.





The previous low inflation was in August 2024 at 3.65 per cent.





The Consumer Price Index has been on a decline since October. -- PTI