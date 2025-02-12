HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Pranab Mukherjee's son rejoins Congress

Wed, 12 February 2025
Share:
16:51
image
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee rejoined the Congress on Wednesday after a four-year stint in the Trinamool Congress.

The former Lok Sabha MP was given the Congress membership at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata in the presence of AICC general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Gulam Ahmed Mir, who is also an MLA from Jammu and Kashmir. 

"This is my second birthday in the Congress and politics," Mukherjee told reporters after being handed over the party flag by the national and state leadership. Mukherjee said that he had expressed his desire to rejoin the Congress in June last year, but owing to different state elections, it could take place now. 

He returned to the Congress four years after switching over to the Trinamool Congress in July 2021. West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar said that this is a big step for the party's state unit to fight for the people of West Bengal. 

Mukherjee had won a bye-election to the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2012 on a Congress ticket after his illustrious father, who had helmed several key ministries in the Union government as a Congress minister, was elected the President of India. Mukherjee had also won the 2014 parliamentary elections from the same constituency as a Congress candidate. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd ODI updates: Root removes Patel; Can Ind make 350?
3rd ODI updates: Root removes Patel; Can Ind make 350?

LIVE! Guess where Modi, Macron held bilateral meet?
LIVE! Guess where Modi, Macron held bilateral meet?

Foreign secy unveils key topics for Modi-Trump talks
Foreign secy unveils key topics for Modi-Trump talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US for a two-day working visit starting Wednesday. He will meet with President Donald Trump and engage in bilateral discussions on trade, investment, technology, defense cooperation,...

Modi pays tribute to fallen Indian soldiers in Paris
Modi pays tribute to fallen Indian soldiers in Paris

Marseilles was the base of the Indian troops in France during the 1914-18 war and throughout the War the Royal Navy, the Merchant Navy, British troops and labour units worked in the port or passed through it, the CWGC website said.

'What A Messy Selection!'
'What A Messy Selection!'

'Five spinners, Siraj ignored for Rana, and Jaiswal dropped. Brain-faded captain and coach combo!'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD