PM opens new consulate in Marseille to beats of dhol

In a post on X, he said, "A historic moment in Marseille! President Emmanuel Macron and I inaugurated the Indian Consulate in this vibrant city, marking a new chapter in India-France ties. This consulate will serve as an important bridge, strengthening our cultural, economic and people-to-people connections. Marseille's links with India are well known. During the First World War, it was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well. On this special opening, I thank the French Government and congratulate the Indian diaspora."





Ahead of the opening of the consulate, PM Modi and Macron were welcomed with the sound of dhols. The duo also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora.

