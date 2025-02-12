HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

PM Modi winds up France visit, leaves for US

Wed, 12 February 2025
Share:
18:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for the US to meet President Donald Trump after wrapping his two-day visit to France where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he also held bilateral discussions. 

In the US, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats. 

Modi will be the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump in the weeks after the American leader's inauguration as the 47th President of the US in January. 

In France, during the bilateral talks, Modi and Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives. 

Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in France's Marseille. 

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris. 

During his visit to France, Modi also met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd ODI updates: Axar sends Root packing
3rd ODI updates: Axar sends Root packing

LIVE! Maharashtra cyber police summon Allahbadia, others
LIVE! Maharashtra cyber police summon Allahbadia, others

Are we not creating class of parasites? SC on freebies
Are we not creating class of parasites? SC on freebies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deprecated the practice of announcing freebies prior to elections, and said people were not willing to work as they were getting free ration and money.

Modi, Macron fly together to Marseille, open new consulate
Modi, Macron fly together to Marseille, open new consulate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have called for enhancing trade and investment ties between their countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific. They discussed a full...

'Everything Is Give-And-Take With Trump'
'Everything Is Give-And-Take With Trump'

'Transactionalism is in his DNA.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD