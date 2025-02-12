HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

New Income Tax Bill to have 622 pages, 536 sections

Wed, 12 February 2025
Share:
11:56
image
A crispier and simplified Income Tax Bill 2025, having 536 sections, and 23 chapters running into 622 pages, is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. 

The Bill once enacted will replace six-decade old Income Tax Act 1961, which over the years became bulkier and complex with amendments. The proposed law replaces the term 'previous year' as mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961 with 'tax year'. 

Also, the concept of assessment year has been done away with. Currently, for income earned in the previous year (say 2023-24), tax is paid in assessment year (say 2024-25). This previous year and assessment year concept has been removed and only tax year under the simplified bill has been brought in. 

The Income Tax Bill, 2025 comprises 536 sections, higher than 298 sections of the current Income-Tax Act, 1961. The existing law has 14 schedules which will increase to 16 in the new legislation. 

However, the number of chapters have been retained at 23. The number of pages has been reduced substantially to 622, almost half of the current voluminous Act which includes amendments made over the last six decades. When the Income Tax Act, 1961, was brought in, it had 880 pages.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sheena Bora case: SC dismisses Indrani's plea for travel
LIVE! Sheena Bora case: SC dismisses Indrani's plea for travel

'Terrorists may attack Modi's aircraft': Cops get message
'Terrorists may attack Modi's aircraft': Cops get message

"The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill," the police added.

'Everything Is Give-And-Take With Trump'
'Everything Is Give-And-Take With Trump'

'Transactionalism is in his DNA.'

Ayodhya Ram temple head priest passes away
Ayodhya Ram temple head priest passes away

Das served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Insecure, not happy person: Sam Altman jabs Elon Musk
Insecure, not happy person: Sam Altman jabs Elon Musk

If completed, this deal would place OpenAI among the most valuable private companies globally, alongside Musk's SpaceX and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, according to The New York Times.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD