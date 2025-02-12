More Energy Coming From West: Puri

09:21

India is confident of maintaining energy security as more energy is entering global markets from countries in the Western Hemisphere, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.





This includes Canada and the US, alongside Latin American economies such as Brazil, Suriname, Guyana, and Argentina, Puri said, adding that India is open to importing from a wide range of nations.





The minister held meetings with energy ministers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, Venezuela, and Tanzania. The second meeting with Venezuela in less than six months has raised expectations of increased crude imports from the country.





The development and deployment of small and modular reactors have become part of the general discourse, Puri said.





On the first day of India Energy Week, energy giant BP signed a memorandum of understanding with Engineers India Limited to jointly identify capabilities to support oil, gas, and refining activities.





Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard