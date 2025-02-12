HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

More Energy Coming From West: Puri

Wed, 12 February 2025
Share:
09:21
image
India is confident of maintaining energy security as more energy is entering global markets from countries in the Western Hemisphere, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. 

This includes Canada and the US, alongside Latin American economies such as Brazil, Suriname, Guyana, and Argentina, Puri said, adding that India is open to importing from a wide range of nations.

The minister held meetings with energy ministers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, Venezuela, and Tanzania. The second meeting with Venezuela in less than six months has raised expectations of increased crude imports from the country.

The development and deployment of small and modular reactors have become part of the general discourse, Puri said.

On the first day of India Energy Week, energy giant BP signed a memorandum of understanding with Engineers India Limited to jointly identify capabilities to support oil, gas, and refining activities.

Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Kumbh: Millions gather for Maghi Purnima 'snan'
LIVE! Maha Kumbh: Millions gather for Maghi Purnima 'snan'

Why selectors refused to risk an 'unfit' Bumrah
Why selectors refused to risk an 'unfit' Bumrah

'The stakes are too high and it would have been a complete embarrassment had Bumrah broken down in a match.'

Trump Order May Delay Adani Case
Trump Order May Delay Adani Case

'While the current pause offers temporary reprieve and alleviates any immediate legal pressure, the long-term implications remain uncertain.'

'No Speed Bumps In The Relationship'
'No Speed Bumps In The Relationship'

'For the Indian economy to maintain a growth rate of 7 to 8 per cent, it needs large foreign direct investment coming in, and that's mainly coming from the US.'

Cops reach Allahbadia's home; NCW summons him, Raina
Cops reach Allahbadia's home; NCW summons him, Raina

A day after he hit the spotlight with a comment on parents and sex, trouble mounted for influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday with Mumbai police at his doorstep, YouTube pulling down the episode of 'India's Got Latent' and the issue...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD