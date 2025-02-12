HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi pays homage to fallen Indian soldiers in Paris

Wed, 12 February 2025
Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille city along with French President Emmanuel Macron and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices fighting in the Great War. 

At a solemn ceremony held at the site, Modi laid a wreath composed of tricolour-themed flowers. A large number of Indian soldiers are commemorated in this war cemetery that is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). 

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to France, on Tuesday co-chaired the AI Action Summit along with President Emmanuel Macron and addressed business leaders. He arrived in Paris on February 10. 

The First World War, also called the Great War, took place during 1914-18 while the Second World War happened during 1939-45. 

According to the website of the CWGC, "There are now 1,487, 1914-18 and 267, 1939-45 war casualties commemorated in this site. 205 of the Indian casualties, who were cremated, are commemorated on a memorial at the rear of the cemetery." 

The Mazargues Indian Memorial was unveiled by Field Marshal Sir William Birdwood in July 1925. 

"In addition, eight members of the Egyptian Labour Corps, who were buried in Le Canet New Communal Cemetery at the time, but whose graves were later lost, are commemorated on a stone tablet on the left-hand wall of the war cemetery," it said. The cemetery covers an area of 9,021 sq m, as per the CWGC website. -- PTI
