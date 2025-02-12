HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets Pichai in France, discusses 'India's digital transformation'

Wed, 12 February 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the "incredible opportunities" AI will bring to India.
 
The Indian-origin Alphabet Inc. CEO also discussed how Google and India can work together on the country's digital transformation.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation," Pichai posted on X along with pictures.
 
The last meeting between Modi and Pichai was in September 2024 in New York. The Prime minister was in the US to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

Tuesday's plenary session of the mega event was co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. -- PTI
