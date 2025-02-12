Mentally ill man held for terror call ahead of PM's flight

11:37





"On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation," Mumbai Police said.





"The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill," the police added.





Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit alongside the French President, Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday apprehended a man from the Chembur area of Mumbai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft received a terror call ahead of his official visit abroad, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.